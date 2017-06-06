WORLD
Indonesia's Puncak drawing Afghanistan's Hazara minority as refuge
Puncak seems like an unlikely place for Afghan Muslims to be spending Ramadan, but more than 3,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are estimated to live in this Indonesian mountain town.
Hunted Hazaras travel 'Death Road' through Afghanistan to reach safety. / TRTWorld
June 6, 2017

Indonesia does not grant permanent asylum to refugees, yet a community of Hazara Afghan refugees and asylum seekers are spending Ramadan in a town on the Indonesian island of Java.

Hazara is an Afghan ethnic minority who are mainly Shia Muslims and have been targeted in Taliban attacks.

Indonesia may seem like a strange choice of destination for refugees due to the fact it is not a signatory to the UN's 1951 Refugee Convention.

The Indonesian government leaves the processing of asylum seekers and refugees to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jakarta.

