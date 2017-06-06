June 6, 2017
Indonesia does not grant permanent asylum to refugees, yet a community of Hazara Afghan refugees and asylum seekers are spending Ramadan in a town on the Indonesian island of Java.
Hazara is an Afghan ethnic minority who are mainly Shia Muslims and have been targeted in Taliban attacks.
Indonesia may seem like a strange choice of destination for refugees due to the fact it is not a signatory to the UN's 1951 Refugee Convention.
RECOMMENDED
The Indonesian government leaves the processing of asylum seekers and refugees to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jakarta.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies