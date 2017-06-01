ISTANBUL, Türkiye — Anyone who has ever been to Istanbul, Türkiye's biggest city, knows that it has harboured cats in its labyrinthine streets for centuries. They roam freely, bonding with humans as they see fit. The cats' relationship with the city and the people that inhabit it inspired Ceyda Torun, a Turkish filmmaker now living in the United States, to shoot a feature-length documentary, chronicling the adventures of seven felines.

Kedi ("cat" in Turkish) was enthusiastically received in international festivals and during limited runs in independent theatres; it has since opened in large US cities and is becoming available to more viewers worldwide. The film, which had its Turkish premiere in Istanbul in February 2016, is finally coming to multiple screens in Istanbul and beyond on June 8.

Can you tell us about yourself? Where were you born? Where do you live now? What's your life story?

CEYDA TORUN:I was born in Istanbul and lived in the Caddebostan neighbourhood [on the Asian side] as a child. I think I'm very lucky that I got to spend my childhood in Istanbul with the street cats being my best friends. At the time — this is late 1970s, early 1980s — Istanbul was a little different, it was a little more carefree; we all played on the streets, had a lot of fun.

Then we, as a family, started moving around, first to Jordan, then to the US to work. And then for high school. I went to college in Boston, and came back to Istanbul for a few years to start working in film alongside a great filmmaker, Reha Erdem. Then I moved to London and worked in film there for a few years, and then I moved to Los Angeles. Now I [have lived] in Los Angeles for the last ten years. That's my life in a nutshell.

How is it living between Istanbul and Los Angeles?

CT:I come to Istanbul often. There were maybe ten years when I didn't come to Istanbul. Now in my adult life, I try to come more than once a year, trying to make work as an excuse to be in Istanbul. Actually, that's how this film was originally conceived: My producing partner and cinematographer Charlie Wuppermann and I started our own production company [Termite Films], and we were creating films we wanted to make.

We thought we should make a documentary. Of course we both love Istanbul, and any excuse we can make to come to Istanbul is a good excuse. So that was our starting point, and I think I'm very lucky that I could come to Istanbul as often as I did from the time that we left. My mother was very keen that I would not lose touch with my roots and it gave me a very interesting perspective to see the city change every year so drastically. But certain things still remain the same. And one of these things was the cats. It all came together very nicely that I got to make this film about cats in Istanbul.

How did you come up with the idea of basing an entire feature-length film on Istanbul's cats?

CT: You know, it was very serendipitous, very lucky that at the time that we started filming on this idea, the internet cat renaissance was reaching its bloom. We could actually point investors to the internet whether it was YouTube cat videos whether it was cat food companies funding research about how many people own cats in the US and Europe and the world … We could actually use that as legitimate evidence that a film about cats was going to be successful.

But to have it be in Istanbul is to me a no-brainer because I've never lived in any other city where cats had the same kind of relationship with people in the city the way they do in Istanbul. There are many other cities in the world and islands that have lots of cats but the dynamics are very different. There are cat haven islands in Asia and there's also stray cat populations around the world but they just don't have this interaction with people that they do in Istanbul.

You could tell from online followers of Istanbul cats and the fact that every single tourist who ever visited Istanbul came back with more cat pictures than anything else. It's obvious that it's a very unique phenomenon, but also an opportunity to be able to film cats in ways that we don't [normally] get to film them.

Are you expecting Turkish audiences to react differently to the film from international audiences? In what ways?

CT:Our first screening of the film was at !f Istanbul last year in 2016. And the response was so positive and so encouraging… That was my biggest worry — that I would not do justice to the city or the people or the cats, being someone who doesn't live in Istanbul full-time and someone who only visits.

I have such fond memories from my childhood that a lot of the film is, of course, influenced by my romanticised feelings about cats in Istanbul as well ... The positive response was so overwhelming that I felt that we had done justice to the cats and the people and the city. For those who speak Turkish and for those who are from Istanbul, the film has multiple levels, layers of enjoyment I think.

A lot of our European and American audiences don't understand the musical choices; they don't have an emotional connection to any of the songs nor do they understand the language of the words. Then there's obviously nuanced references to social things here and there that only Turks will understand and which I think is a wonderful thing. It can be enjoyed by different people in different ways.

Istanbul's love affair with cats is a novelty to foreigners, but here it is very much part of everyday culture. How do you think that will impact on how Turkish viewers relate to your film?

CT: I know that there's always a concern over representing the darker sides of cats' lives in Istanbul and the struggles that cat advocates or animal activists have in Türkiye ... My biggest aim for Turkish audiences was to remind ourselves that the majority of us are loving, caring human beings, and even if we are overpopulated and there's too many people and there's a struggle, there is goodness in people.

We need to be reminded of those things. Funnily enough, that's the one thing that the American and Canadian and Australian audiences have been responding so positively to, because in this day and age where everything is dark and the news is always quite heavy and pessimistic, it helps to have things that remind us that we are loving, caring human beings. There are plenty of us out there who are like that, and we should celebrate that aspect of our humanity.

Kedi is the most watched Turkish film in US theatres ever. Do you think it will change how Americans understand Turkish culture?

CT: I think the film is definitely changing the way that people in the United States think of Türkiye and Turks. I often get responses and comments from people who've seen the film expressing astonishment that they didn't know that Turks were so loving, so philosophical, and poetic about their thinking about cats and so devoted to the lives of these creatures — in the United States cats are currently the number one pet so everyone's a little cat crazy here.

I think [the film has] done wonders for Türkiye's reputation, and also it seems to be changing people's minds about what they think when they think of a Muslim person or someone in the Middle East, because a lot of the times Americans think of Türkiye as being part of the Middle East.

It's been really gratifying to get that kind of feedback because I am proud of my people, and I'm proud of my heritage, and I think our relationship with cats and the way that we care for them is very unique and telling of the kind of people that we are and can be. It makes me very happy to see those kinds of reactions from non-Turks towards Turks. Hopefully it'll continue that way. I think there might be a big tourism influx in the future for cat tourism or something.