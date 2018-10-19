WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 130 Palestinians hit by Israeli gunfire during Gaza protests
About 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests started in late March, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures. One Israeli soldier has been killed.
At least 130 Palestinians hit by Israeli gunfire during Gaza protests
Palestinians have been protesting along the border since March 30, demanding an end to Israel's blockade of the territory and the right to return to lands that Palestinians fled or were driven from when Israel was founded in 1948. Picture from October 19, 2018. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
October 19, 2018

At least 130 people were hit by Israeli gunfire on Friday as thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza's border with Israel, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Following calls to avoid an escalation in violence, the demonstrators largely kept their distance from the fortified frontier fence. This follows the deaths last Friday of seven Palestinians in the now weekly protests.

Since March, Palestinians have marched to the border fence every Friday and occasionally breached it. Israeli forces have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the confrontations. One Israeli soldier has died.

According to an Israeli military spokeswoman, about 10,000 demonstrators took part in Friday's protest.

An Israeli army spokesman said that most of the protesters stayed back from the fence, but some approached and some threw explosive devices and hand grenades at soldiers while setting tyres on fire.

"The soldiers who were there responded with riot dispersal means, along with gunfire in accordance with the rules of engagement," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Some protesters launched kites and balloons equipped with crude incendiary devices across the border into southern Israel. The Israeli army said one of its aircraft targeted a group of men launching balloons.

An AFP correspondent said Hamas security officials in at least one location were seen discouraging protesters from nearing the fence.

Ahead of Friday's confrontation, an Egyptian security delegation visited the Gaza Strip on Thursday and encouraged Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to calm the protests, an Egyptian official said.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov also urged all sides "to exercise restraint, to proceed in a peaceful manner, and to avoid escalation."

On Wednesday, two rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave at Israel, with one damaging a house in the southern city of Beersheba. Israel launched air strikes in retaliation, killing one person.

This week's protest was relatively small. Some of the previous gatherings drew as many as 30,000 demonstrators, a sign that tensions that have built up in the past few days may have eased somewhat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet