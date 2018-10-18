A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified defense documents to a reporter was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison.

Terry James Albury, 39, pleaded guilty in April to one count each of unauthorised disclosure of national defense information and unauthorised retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors had asked that Albury be sentenced to more than four years in prison, saying he betrayed public trust when he stole more than 70 documents, including 50 that were classified.

The information he shared with an online news organisation included a document classified as "secret" that related to how the FBI assesses confidential informants.

Albury's defense attorneys asked for probation, saying he acted patriotically and was morally conflicted by the FBI's counterterrorism policies that he viewed as racial profiling.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information to the media a priority.