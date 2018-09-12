Talks between French and British fisherman over rights to catch scallops have ended in failure, France's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, raising the risk of further tensions at sea.

French fishermen have accused the British of unfairly catching scallops in the Baie de Seine off the coast of Normandy during the summer, when French boats are banned from doing so because of French regulations aimed at protecting shellfish stocks.

"Agriculture and Food Minister Stephane Travert notes the failure of the fishermen to reach an agreement for this season's scallop fishing," the ministry said in a statement.

French and British fishing representatives had reached an outline deal earlier this month but have since been unable to finalise terms.

Travert has warned that the French navy is ready to act if there are fresh clashes between fishermen of the two countries in what has been dubbed the Scallop Wars.

Britain's government said on Wednesday it was "disappointed" that no agreement had been reached.

"The UK government's priority is the safety of the UK fleet," the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.