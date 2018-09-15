Typhoon Mangkhut has left at least 12 people dead in the northern Philippines, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummelled by the storm's fierce winds and rain, an official said on Saturday.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and that the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

He says about 87,000 people evacuated from high-risk areas have been advised not to return home until the lingering danger has passed.

Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn on Saturday in Cagayan province in the northeast and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain has more.

Widespread destruction

The extent of the storm's destruction began to emerge later on Saturday, with reports of rain-soaked hillsides collapsing, torrents of out-of-control floodwaters and people being rescued from inundated homes.

Just over 105,000 people fled their homes in the largely rural, agricultural region, seeking to escape the fury of the massive typhoon.

Mangkhut was packing sustained winds of 170 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 260 km per hour as it left the Philippines.

Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, has the latest from Manila.

Officials assessing damage