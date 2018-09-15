Saturday is World Cleanup Day and the theme of beating plastic pollution is being pushed especially hard in Uganda's capital.

Kampala generates more than 350,000 tonnes of solid waste every year and only half of it is collected leaving plastic clogging drains and wetlands.

But now, the city's unemployed are turning this environmental hazard into a job opportunity.

A local NGO called 'You and I Foundation' buys plastic bottles from waste collectors, in an effort to clean up non-biodegradable waste.