The big slosh has begun, and the consequences could be disastrous.

Hurricane Florence's leading edge battered the Carolina coast Thursday, bending trees and shooting frothy sea water over streets on the Outer Banks, as the hulking storm closed in with 150 kph winds for a drenching siege that could last all weekend.

US forecasters late Thursday downgraded Hurricane Florence to a Category 1 storm.

In its 0300 GMT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the maximum sustained winds of Florence were 150 kph, dropping it to the weakest of five categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

But the storm still carried "very dangerous winds," the Center added.

On Wednesday, Florence was downgraded twice from its peak as a Category 4 storm which causes "catastrophic damage."

But Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has warned residents to take the storm seriously no matter what the category.

Forecasters continue to warn of storm surges, excessive rainfall and catastrophic flash flooding.

Winds and rain were arriving later in South Carolina, and a few people were still walking on the sand at Myrtle Beach while North Carolina was getting pounded.

Nicole Johnston has more on the story from Wilmington, North Carolina.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned: "Don't relax, don't get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today the threat becomes a reality."

More than 80,000 people were already without power as the storm approached, and more than 12,000 were in shelters. Another 400 people were in shelters in Virginia, where forecasts were less dire.

Forecasters said that given the storm's size and sluggish track, it could cause epic damage akin to what the Houston area saw during Hurricane Harvey just over a year ago, with floodwaters swamping homes and businesses and washing over industrial waste sites and hog-manure ponds.

"It truly is really about the whole size of this storm," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said. "The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact — and we have that."

Giles Gibson joins TRT World from North Carolina's Wilmington, a place very much on the storm's path.

The hurricane was seen as a major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was heavily criticised as sluggish and unprepared for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year.