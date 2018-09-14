Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen a spike in his lead in opinion polls during the run-up to the first round of Brazil's presidential election on October 7.

The spike comes after he was stabbed during a campaign rally last week. Bolsonaro nearly died in the apparent attempted assassination. He's currently recovering from emergency surgery and is expected to return to the presidential race.

Known for his racist and homophobic remarks, Bolsonaro's stabbing elicited public sympathy.

Bolsonaro leads in opinion polls ahead of the first-round vote. But he is not expected to win an outright majority, and surveys show he would likely lose in the October 28 runoff.