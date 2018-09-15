A strong typhoon tore through the northern tip of the Philippines on Saturday packing winds of more than 200 kph along with torrential rain, killing four people and causing floods, landslides and power outages.

Mangkhut entered the Philippines as a super typhoon in the early hours, and sent winds and rains across the entire main island of Luzon, home to about half the country's 105 million people.

Typhoon Mangkhut at one point had maximum gusts of 305 kph before it exited the land area before noon and moved towards southern China and Vietnam with reduced wind speeds of 170 kph.