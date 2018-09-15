In pictures: typhoon brings heavy rains and chaos to north Philippines
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: typhoon brings heavy rains and chaos to north PhilippinesTyphoon Mangkhut entered the northern tip of the country in the early hours of Saturday, killing at least four people as it caused floods, landslides and power outages.
Residents walk along destroyed stalls at a public market due to strong winds as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on September 15, 2018. / AP
By Mazhar Ali
September 15, 2018

A strong typhoon tore through the northern tip of the Philippines on Saturday packing winds of more than 200 kph along with torrential rain, killing four people and causing floods, landslides and power outages.

Mangkhut entered the Philippines as a super typhoon in the early hours, and sent winds and rains across the entire main island of Luzon, home to about half the country's 105 million people.

Typhoon Mangkhut at one point had maximum gusts of 305 kph before it exited the land area before noon and moved towards southern China and Vietnam with reduced wind speeds of 170 kph.

RECOMMENDED

Rapid response teams were on standby with the air force for search and rescue missions as authorities undertook damage assessments in areas in the path of the storm, which felled trees, electricity poles and tore off shop signs and sheet metal roofs hundreds of kilometres away.

Philippine state weather agency PAGASA downgraded the domestic threat level, but warned the danger was far from over, with continued storm surges and heavy rains that could trigger floods and more landslides.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians