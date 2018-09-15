Rwanda has decided to immediately free Victoire Ingabire, an opposition leader jailed for 15 years, after President Paul Kagame exercised his power to grant mercy, the justice minister said on Saturday.

Ingabire, who leads the unregistered FDU-Inkingi opposition party, will be freed along with other prisoners, including singer Kizito Mihigo, jailed in 2015 for plotting to kill President Paul Kagame, the justice ministry said in a statement.

"There is nothing political about her release, there is nothing political about her imprisonment," Justice Minister Johnston Businge said, downplaying the significance of Ingabire's release.

"The president has granted mercy, and under the constitution, he is allowed to do that," he said when asked for comment, adding that she had asked for mercy two times in the past, including last June.

The precise time of Ingabire's release was not immediately clear but officials and lawyers said it would be on Saturday.

Kagame is lauded for Rwanda's economic recovery after the 1994 genocide but critics say he has muzzled free media and dissenting voices.

His office was not immediately available for comment.