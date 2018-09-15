WORLD
Syrian regime downs Israeli missiles near Damascus airport
The Israeli military has declined to comment on the report but has in the past acknowledged carrying out scores of air strikes in the past, mainly against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.
Media linked to the Assad regime says Israel carried out a missile attack on Damascus airport, activating air defences. / AFP
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
September 15, 2018

Syrian regime’s air defences downed several missiles that Israel fired in an act of "aggression" near Damascus airport on Saturday, Syrian regime media said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Israel does not comment on foreign reports.

During the more than seven-year conflict in neighbouring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of its arch enemy Iran - a key ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Israel's air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the war.

"Our air defence systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression on Damascus International Airport," Syrian regime news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

Witnesses at a major trade fair in the capital Damascus said they saw flares shooting up into the night sky. 

SOURCE:Reuters
