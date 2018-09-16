It has been decades since Gazoz became a casual drink in Turkey and what is interesting about the fizzy drink is that it continues to be one of the most favourite beverages for the people of all ages across the country.

These days, it is mass produced and one of the leading brands Uludag, says sales have increased so much that it has to keep up with a demand of more than 5 million bottles a day.

Almost every region of Turkey has its own Gazoz and the drink now comes in a wide variety of flavours to choose from.