Heavy fighting resumed on the outskirts of Yemen's main port city of Hudaida and the Saudi-led military coalition resumed air strikes on Wednesday in support of Yemeni allied forces seeking to capture the Red Sea port city. Also on Wednesday, the Trump administration said it determined that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are doing enough to protect civilians in their military campaign in Yemen.

The offensive restarted after a two-month break, following the failure of inter-Yemeni peace talks sponsored by the United Nations last week in Geneva.

Yemeni military forces, allied with a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, said the battles outside Hudaida began on Monday but intensified on Wednesday. Coalition-backed troops are trying to take control of the main route between Hudaida and Sanaa in order to cut off supplies to the capital, which is also held by the Iranian-aligned Houthi group, they said.

The renewed skirmishes and Saudi air strikes could put further pressure on UN special envoy Martin Griffiths, who vowed to press ahead with diplomacy after an attempt to hold peace talks in Geneva was abandoned on Saturday when the Houthi movement's delegation failed to show up.

The Western-backed alliance intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Coalition forces retook much of the south before the war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, bogged down.

The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to wrest control of Hudaida in June in the largest battle of the conflict but called it off after little gains to give peace talks a chance.

"The Houthi NO SHOW at the Geneva peace process is further proof that the liberation of Hodeida is what is needed to bring them to their senses & constructively engage in the political process," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.

Yemen's lifeline under attack

It was not clear if the renewed fighting signalled a resumption of the offensive on the port city, which is a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

The United Nations fears an attack on Hudaida, the entry point for the bulk of Yemen's commercial imports and aid supplies, could trigger a famine in the impoverished state where an estimated 8.4 million people are facing starvation.

Griffiths is heading to Oman on Wednesday to meet Houthi leaders, and then to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, his spokeswoman Hoda El Turk said.

"We want to go to Muscat to find out ... how do we arrange things in a different way so that both parties can sit down together next time around," Griffiths told reporters in Geneva on Saturday.