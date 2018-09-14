Take a stroll in Istanbul’s famous Grand Bazaar or any of the multiple storied shopping malls built in the city in the past decade. The possibility of you running into a disgruntled merchant is quite high.

The slide in the value of Turkish lira has been distressing for them. The currency has lost more than 37 percent against the US dollar since the start of 2018.

A significant number of merchants pay their shop rents based on the value of the US dollar — every time the dollar bills strengthen they either hedge against it by buying foreign currency from an exchange dealer or pay more in liras to landlords at start of the month.

On September 13, the Turkish government intervened to discourage that practice.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree, banning the sale and lease of real estate property and cars in any other currency other than Turkish lira.

The companies have been given a month’s time to renegotiate their existing contracts and convert them into liras from other currencies.

“It’s a good move," Adem Disli, a 44-year old salesman at an optic store in Carrefour Shopping Center, told TRT World.

"We have been talking about it for years now. Retailers weren’t happy about paying rents indexed to dollars and euros.”

“But we need to see how this gets implemented,” he added.

The decision came hours before Turkey’s central bank announced its main interest rate at 24 percent, raising it by 6.25 percent.

Erdogan’s directive, which came as an amendment to a regulation called Act 32, didn’t specify the exchange rate that will be used to renegotiate the existing deals.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak last month said the move was needed to “leave the problem of dollarisation behind.”

Emre Alkin, a monetary economist, says the practice of charging rents and quoting prices in dollars in domestic transactions had become widespread in recent years.

“It’s one thing if your input costs are denominated in foreign currency. But what we see happening right now is that people are renting their apartments in dollars even though they have not incurred any costs in dollars or euros.”

How did it all start?

The economic boom Turkey experienced after 2001 also strengthened the value of lira.

The interest rates on debt in foreign currency were lower compared to what the Turkish banks offered.

“The exchange rate was stable. And even though we saw de facto devaluations from time to time like when the lira dropped to 3 against the dollar from 1.5 it was easy for companies to adjust their revenues, their margins were high and they were still making money.”

That changed with a sharp drop in lira this year. Businesses and landlords began to face difficulty in increasing the price of rentals and goods and services they offered with the same proportion, Alkin said.

Turkey’s corporate sector has borrowed heavily in foreign currency, making its private sector debt to GDP ratio one of the highest among the emerging markets.

The total foreign exchange debt of the corporate sector is $337 billion, according to the central bank.

Alkin says the firms which do not "earn a single penny in foreign exchange" have accumulated at least $180 billion in debt. They have no export earnings, no revenues in foreign exchange but yet they decided to borrow in US dollars or euros,” he said.