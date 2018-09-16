WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Maarif Foundation takes over FETO schools in Somalia
The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation after the 2016 failed coup attempt to change the administration of overseas schools linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation.
Turkey’s Maarif Foundation takes over FETO schools in Somalia
The schools, with up to one thousand Somali students, have now been transferred to the new administrators. (TRT WORLD screen shot) / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
September 16, 2018

The Turkish Maarif Foundation has officially taken over administrative control of schools run by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Somalia. 

The Somali government was the first to respond to Turkey's call to hand over the schools two years ago.

The schools, with up to one thousand Somali students, have now been transferred to the new administrators.

"Maarif provides excellent, good quality education for Somali students. Somali parents are very happy with these opportunities offered to their children," says Faisal Omar Guled, Somalia's Deputy Minister of Education.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from the capital Mogadishu.

RECOMMENDED

Maarif Foundation

The Turkish government set up Maarif Foundation after the 2016 failed coup attempt with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians