WORLD
2 MIN READ
US revokes residency of Palestinian envoy
The move comes after the US administration announced closure of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Washington office, which also serves as a Palestinian embassy.
US revokes residency of Palestinian envoy
Palestinian General Delegation head Husam Zomlot has been in Ramallah since Donald Trump announced decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem earlier this year. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 16, 2018

Washington has revoked the residency permit of Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) General Delegation to the US.

The US also cancelled the residency permit of Zomlot's family members and closed his bank accounts, Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, told Anadolu Agency.

The move came after the US administration announced the closure of the PLO's Washington office, which also serves as a Palestinian embassy.

Majdalani said Washington's decisions did not fit with "diplomatic manners."

RECOMMENDED

Wasel Abu Yousef, a PLO executive committee member, said that Zomlot has been in Ramallah for four months. 

Recently, the US cancelled all funding to UNRWA, the UN’s cash-strapped Palestinian refugee agency.

The US administration is also preparing to unveil a controversial Middle East peace plan, details of which have yet to be made public.

Palestinian officials, however, have rejected any US role in the peace process since US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last year. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians