TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Saudi crown prince asked to meet Erdogan at G20 – Turkey FM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's answer was "'Let's see'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells a German newspaper. Meanwhile, a top security aide says Erdogan has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in G20 summit.
Saudi crown prince asked to meet Erdogan at G20 – Turkey FM
President of Turkey and the AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's group meeting in Parliament on November 27, 2018. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 27, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that there was currently no reason not to meet him, said Turkey's foreign minister.

"Yes, he has asked Erdogan on the phone, whether they could meet in Buenos Aires. Erdogan's answer was 'Let's see'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Erdogan and Prince Mohammed will attend the G20 meeting in Argentina later this week. 

"At the moment there is no reason not to meet with the crown prince," Cavusoglu said.

But later on Tuesday, a security aide said Erdogan has no plans to meet Saudi crown prince.

Saudi-Turkish relations have been strained by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month. 

After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh said Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said the prince had no knowledge of the killing, which Turkey says was carried out at the Saudi consulate by a squad of 15 Saudi agents which included a member of Prince Mohammed's security team.

Erdogan has said the killing was ordered by the highest level of Saudi leadership but ruled out that it had come from King Salman, putting the spotlight instead on the 33-year-old crown prince.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump said last week Washington would remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Prince Mohammed may have known about the plan to murder Khashoggi.

Asked if he knew for sure who in Riyadh gave the order to kill Khashoggi, Cavusoglu said that the team would not have acted on its own, but could not say anything else without proof.

Cavusoglu said Riyadh had offered to send identikit photos of local helpers who assisted in the cover-up. "Why identikit pictures? The Saudis know the names," he said.

Turkey says it has recordings related to the killing which it shared with Western allies. 

Cavusoglu said he had listened to the recordings and that Khashoggi was killed within seven minutes.

"It was premeditated murder," he told the German newspaper, rather than a last resort after they failed to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia.

"It can be heard how the forensics expert instructs the others: they should listen to music while he cuts up the body. One notices how he enjoys it." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE