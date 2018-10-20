The Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul said that Guler died of heart and respiratory failure.

Guler, from Turkey's minority Armenian community, was born in Istanbul in 1928.

In a career that spanned several decades, Guler worked for Magnum Photos, Paris Match and Germany's Stern among other organizations, interviewing and photographing politicians and artists, including Winston Churchill, Dali and Picasso.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Guler "one of the greatest names in the art of photography raised by Turkey."

Erdogan said that "great artists continue to live through works they leave behind."