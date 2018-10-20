Turkey will "never allow a cover-up" of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey's governing party said Saturday after Saudi Arabia announced hours earlier that the writer died during a "fistfight" in its consulate.

The critical reaction by Numan Kurtulmus, deputy head of the Justice and Development Party, suggested that Turkey, which started its own investigation amid media reports that a Saudi hit squad killed Khashoggi, was not prepared to go along with the Saudi version of what happened to the writer.

"It's not possible for the Saudi administration to wiggle itself out of this crime if it's confirmed," Kurtulmus said.

He also said that Turkey would share its evidence of Khashoggi's killing with the world and that a "conclusive result" of the investigation is close.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

'Turkey will uncover whatever happened'

In separate remarks, governing Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkey will get to the bottom of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Turkey will uncover whatever happened. No one should have doubts about that," Celik told reporters in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is determined to solve the case by all means, Celik added.

The AK Party official said Turkey will not blame anyone prior to completion of the investigation, but nothing should be hidden.

Another Turkish governing party official also criticised Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom should have given its explanation "before the situation reached this point."

Leyla Sahin Usta, a human rights official in the governing party, said it would have been "more valuable" if Saudi officials had earlier admitted that Khashoggi was killed in its diplomatic post.

Standing outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the head of a media group said the "authority that gave the orders" in the killing of Khashoggi should be punished.