TÜRKİYE
UK family uses tuk tuk to raise awareness about epilepsy deaths
More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are not aware of the risk of a sudden death.
Research shows people with epilepsy are at least 11 times more likely to die prematurely. (TRT World screen shot) / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
October 21, 2018

A UK family that suffered a sudden loss of one of its loved ones at a young age to epilepsy has joined a struggle to spread knowledge about the disease using a tuk tuk.

The family has reached in Istanbul, Turkey after travelling thousands of kilometres across Europe.

More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are never told about the risk of a sudden death. 

In the UK, about a thousand people die each year from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. 

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
