Brexit continues to remain divisive subject among UK citizens
Britain's divorce from the European Union has not only polarised political parties but the deal is also creating divisions among members of the same family.
Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march through central London, Britain on October 20, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
October 21, 2018

While Brexit continues to drive a wedge between political parties, it is also polarising families. 

Two brothers in Notthingham, who run their own businesses next to one another, have opposing opinions when it comes to the Britain's divorce from the European Union.

"My principles basically are that Britain should be, like any other country a sovereign state. It should be reliant on its own government, its own parliament, its own laws," says Nigel Baxter. who is a managing director of RH Commercial Vehicles.

But, his brother, Ian Baxter, who is chairman of Baxer Freight, has different take on the matter. 

"I think the reality of modern life is that co-operation with our neighbours and friends is really important," 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
