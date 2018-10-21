Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have entered a second day following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.

Independent Elections Commission Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat says over 3 million people out of 8.8 million registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday. The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest in the southern Uruzgan province.

Polling on Sunday continues in 401 voting centres, including 45 in Kabul. Polls close at 1130 GMT (4 pm local time). Results will be announced next month.

Afghan officials said a roadside bomb killed at least 11 civilians in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the victims of Sunday's blast include six children. No one immediately claimed the attack.

Election-related violence continues

At least 27 civilians and 11 Afghan security forces were killed and more than 100 others wounded in nearly 200 attacks on election day across the country.

"Inevitable" problems with biometric verification devices, which were introduced at the eleventh hour, as well as missing voter registration lists and lack of staffing delayed or even prevented voting at those polling sites, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) told reporters.

Most polling sites opened hours late after voter rolls were not delivered or teachers employed to manage the voting process failed to show up following Taliban threats to attack the ballot.

There were multiple explosions across Kabul during the day. Hours before polls closed a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a polling centre in the Afghan capital, which police said killed at least 15 people and wounded 20.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the Taliban said it had carried out more than 400 attacks on the "fake election" across the war-torn country.

Violence also disrupted voting in the northern city of Kunduz where a senior health official said three people died and 39 were wounded after more than 20 rockets rained down on the provincial capital.

Eight explosions were recorded in the eastern province of Nangarhar, with two people killed and five wounded, the provincial governor's spokesman said.

The interior ministry put the overall casualty toll - including civilians and security forces - slightly lower at 160, with 27 civilians killed and 100 wounded.

There were 193 attacks across the country, which the ministry said was half the number recorded on the day of the 2014 presidential election .

'Frustrated' voters

Despite threats of violence, voters waited for hours outside polling centres across the country. Some eventually gave up and went home without casting a ballot.