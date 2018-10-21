TRT World has obtained exclusive pictures which show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, hours before he was reported missing after he failed to come out of the building.

The images taken from CCTV footage shows that Khashoggi was wearing what appears to be a black jacket, a light grey shirt and grey trousers when he entered the consulate.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior Saudi government official told Reuters the Riyadh critic was killed after being put in a chokehold.

This new version of the events that led up to Khashoggi’s death contradicts previous explanations from Saudi Arabia, which in a statement on Saturday said he had died in a fist-fight that broke out in the consulate.

According to the unnamed Saudi source, a team of 15 Saudi nationals sent to confront Khashoggi at the consulate had threatened him with being drugged and kidnapped, upon which he resisted. Amid the scuffle, Khashoggi was put in a chokehold which ultimately led to his death.