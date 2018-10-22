The olive harvest is a part of traditional life in the occupied West Bank area of Palestine.

But as Israeli settlements grow, the traditional crop is coming under threat.

The UN says since last year, the number of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian-owned olive trees has increased three-folds.

"Settlers cut, root out and set fire to olive trees. They also spray them with chemicals. They try everything to prevent Palestinian people from collecting olives," says Abu Mursi, a farmer.