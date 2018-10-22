Tens of thousands of people living in Al Rukban refugee camp in the south of war-torn Syria have started to starve to death due to a regime blockade preventing aid supplies from passing through.

Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January.

The UN says these refugees are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. There are more than 50,000 Syrians in the camp from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.