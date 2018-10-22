WORLD
2 MIN READ
Remote Syrian refugee camp in desperate need of aid
The UN says the refugees in Al Rukban camp in southern Syria are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. The camp is home to more than 50,000 people from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.
Remote Syrian refugee camp in desperate need of aid
Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. / AP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 22, 2018

Tens of thousands of people living in Al Rukban refugee camp in the south of war-torn Syria have started to starve to death due to a regime blockade preventing aid supplies from passing through.

Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. 

The UN says these refugees are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. There are more than 50,000 Syrians in the camp from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.

RECOMMENDED

"There is no food, there is no support there is nothing to speak of ... I even sold my blankets ... We don't have anything to keep the cold off our bodies," says Umm Muhammad, one of the refugees.

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet