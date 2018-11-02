While the Saudi story on Khashoggi’s disappearance left many questions unanswered, the Saudi prosecutor looking at the death is expected to give more of the same.

“The prosecutor, who was hired by MBS, cannot say anything without the permission of the prince. He is like a ring on MBS’s finger. So all things he has said are futile,” said an individual close to royal circles in Saudi speaking to the Independent.

A recent leak of messages between Jamal Khashoggi and the young Saudi dissident Omar Abdulaziz, reveal that they had planned to organise an online youth movement to engage young Saudis and debunk propaganda.

The messages were later found to have been intercepted by a hacking software sold to Saudi Arabia by the secretive Israeli NSO group, and may have led to action being taken against Khashoggi.

As the investigative trail closes in on the culprit, here are the top 7 questions they have yet to answer.

1) Who ordered the ‘murder’?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent at least 11 messages to his closest adviser Saud al-Qahtani, who oversaw the team that killed Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his death in October, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing a highly classified CIA assessment report.

In August 2017, the young crown prince had told his associates that if efforts to persuade Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia were not successful, "we could possibly lure him outside Saudi Arabia and make arrangements."

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir, the first Saudi official on record to call the killing a ‘murder’, did not set the record straight, only denying official knowledge or involvement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the journalist’s killing.

He may have even unwittingly implicated the Kingdom and the Crown Prince further.

“There weren’t people closely tied to him who were involved in this operation. There were pictures of some security officers who may have been in his security detail…but this is normal, people who deal in security details rotate…so having somebody in a picture does not imply that they are close at all,” he said, in response to alleged links between the 15-man team implicated in Khashoggi’s death.

But members of the 15-man hit squad included Saudi Royal Guard members, who exist outside the normal chain of command, and take orders only from the king and his son.

“It’s inconceivable that an operation using royal guards, other court officials and the consulate was not authorized by the crown prince," says Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The question remains, why would senior intelligence and royal guard members take part in an international operation of this scale if they did not believe they had the full backing and support of the prince or king himself?

More critically, this is entirely at odds with the MBS’s rise to power in early 2017, when he replaced Mohammed bin Nayef, former Minister of Interior and head of Saudi Arabian intelligence.

This included reshuffling and restructuring the Ministry of Interior and Defence to report exclusively to him.

Furthermore, how could MBS have had no idea of the operation, if King Salman himself put his son in charge of a ministerial committee to restructure the top command of the country’s intelligence services?

Upon assuming power, the young crown prince was quick to install a new guard of largely western-educated loyal technocrats in nearly every state ministry, with no ties to previous tribal or royal power structures in the kingdom.

2) Adel al Jubeir was also quick to note that the kingdom had no history of assassination or abduction, but when fact-checked, this claim is found to be false.

In reality, Jamal Khashoggi is not the first Saudi in exile to ‘disappear’.

Few remember exiled Nassir al Said who ran an opposition radio programme and disappeared from Beirut in 1979, never to be found.