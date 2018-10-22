In 2017, a toddler no older than three years old makes his way unsteadily across an abandoned playground. What might initially look innocent turns chilling as the camera cuts to show the toddler’s destination: a slumped prisoner tied by the wrists to the playground gate.

In an almost unimaginable turn of events, the toddler raises a small handgun, aims it clumsily at the prisoner’s head, and pulls the trigger.

In a different iteration of the same story, four-year-old Isa Dare, a British child, is shown in 2016 pressing a car bomb detonator which kills four prisoners in the resulting explosion.

These are only two in a series of propaganda releases, possibly enacments, curated by the terror group ISIS (Daesh), showcasing the thousands of child soldiers they have been training to fight their holy war.

But now, these children are coming home—and we must meet them with open arms.

As Daesh loses territory, thousands of the group’s foreign fighters (i.e., people who have traveled from elsewhere to join), have been sent fleeing back to their home countries.

Among them are upwards of 4,600 children, often brought to the region by parents, who have undergone indoctrination and committed similar horrifying acts.

Nearly half of these children come from Europe, although their origins extend worldwide.

“ I don’t want these people back here ”

Countries facing ISIS returnees are understandably wary. There are reasonable concerns that in some cases, adults may return with malicious intent, or even on orders from ISIS itself for the purpose of attack. But while it is not uncommon for societies to have difficulty reintegrating child soldiers , it appears that Daesh propaganda has achieved its precise goal: many seem to prefer that their children did not come home at all.

“We have to consider that these children could be living time bombs , ” said Hans-Georg Maasen, Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, in January.

Others still argue that entire societies should not have to suffer for the faults of irresponsible parents.

However, the biggest danger facing these children’s return lies not in the danger they may pose, but rather in our inability to reintegrate them.

“Cubs of the Caliphate”

Children play a critical, if not determinant, part in Daesh's survival strategy.

By the time they reach puberty, girls are frequently married and expected to bear children, while boys are trained for combat. But it doesn’t stop there: children have been involved in every part of the conflict, as preachers, executioners, suicide bombers, and centered in propaganda .

Unlike other child soldiers, these children are not simply cannon fodder—ISIS has been uniquely vocal, even proud, about their use.

Their justification comes from a perversion of the Islamic belief that when children reach puberty, they become religiously accountable. For Daesh, this means that these children are mature enough to serve the Caliphate just as adults do.