Turkish authorities have drip-fed information to international media outlets on the gruesome murder of The Washington Post columnist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudis have fumbled every opportunity to come clean and admit the full truth of the events regarding the Saudi journalist killed on Turkish soil.

Their stories fell apart the moment they departed the lips of a Saudi government representative: firstly a fight broke out which resulted in his death, then a headlock. And now, CNN international reports that the Saudis had sent a body double of Khashoggi, which begs the question, what purpose did he serve in Istanbul if not for some nefarious ending of Khashoggi?

With Turkish authorities set to release their report tomorrow, all indications are that it will be a damning indictment.

This is what Turkey could do that will further complicate Saudi's version of the events.

Where is the body?

Turkish authorities sent forensic teams to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was last seen entering but never left.

This was shortly followed by sending investigative teams to the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul, where the team of 15 Saudis alleged to be behind the murder of Khashoggi went after the consulate.

It will be crucial to see what was recovered by forensic experts – blood spatter and bone fragments could hold vital clues.

CCTV footage from Istanbul's Belgrad Forest is also being examined on the assumption that the body could have been disposed there.

Another possibility remains that the body, in part or in whole, was taken out of the country using diplomatic bags.

This is in addition to information that Turkish authorities may have from recordings of what was happening inside the consulate that are yet to be officially released which could very well directly implicate Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, aka MBS.

Who pulled the trigger behind the operation?

The report by Turkish authorities will make uncomfortable reading for Riyadh, not least because it could end up being the cul-de-sac from which there could be no escape for Saudi Arabia or MBS and the excuses emanating from Riyadh.

The evidence leaked thus far indicates that culpability extends to the highest echelons of intelligence and the interior ministry - both are branches of the Saudi state that MBS has held under close control since at least 2017.