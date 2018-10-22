Hurricane Willa gained dangerous strength early on Monday as it churned toward Mexico's Pacific coast, an area frequented by tourists, with torrential rain and major flooding in the offing, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The Miami-based NHC upgraded Willa to a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it unleashed maximum sustained winds of 250 kmh (155 mph) - just 3.2 kmh shy of being designated a devastating Category 5 hurricane.

Willa was expected to hit Mexico's west coast on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The hurricane "continues to rapidly strengthen," the NHC said in an advisory, adding that Willa would probably trigger a life-threatening surge in Pacific tides.

By early Monday, the storm was located about 285 km (175 miles) southwest of Cabo Corrientes on the coast of Jalisco state.