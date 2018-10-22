Turkish police on Monday found a diplomatic vehicle which belongs to the Saudi Consulate in a parking lot as part of the probe into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to security sources.

Amid Turkey's efforts to investigate the Khashoggi case, Istanbul police found the diplomatic car in the city's Sultangazi district.

Police asked for the permission of the chief public prosecutor's office and the consulate general of Saudi Arabia to search the vehicle.

The vehicle was registered in the name of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was bought in 2011, according to documents obtained by TRT World.

Meanwhile, TRT World also obtained exclusive CCTV footage of a suspect leaving the vehicle in the parking lot.

The footage showed an unidentified man walking away from the vehicle.