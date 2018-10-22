Following the abduction of 14 members of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) on the border between Iran and Pakistan last week there is an increasing threat of permanent proxy wars between Iran and Saudi Arabia happening inside Pakistan.

Angered at what it regards as an infiltration of proxy terror groups, the IRGC has carried out several military operations in the volatile border region between Iran and Pakistan, but has failed to uproot the terror cells.

Diplomatic approaches by Iran have also not yielded results. Iran is now shifting the blame to Pakistan, suspecting infiltration from Saudi proxies with the approval of the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The guards were abducted last Monday on the border post of Mirjaveh in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, a highly porous border frequented by terror groups and drug smugglers alike.

“We expect Pakistan to confront these terrorist groups that are supported by some regional states, and immediately release the kidnapped Iranian forces,” IRGC said.

It asked the Pakistani army “to hand over those responsible and ensure the safety and security of those abducted.”

The language implies that the IRGC sees Pakistan as somehow either directly or tacitly involved in the kidnapping. Its reference to “some regional states” is, indeed, Saudi Arabia. Its expectation for action by Pakistan is based on new security arrangements between the two countries.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan improved with the coming to power of the new Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, and the new military chief, Major General Qamar Bajwa, who in a rare move visited Iran last November and agreed on establishing a direct communication channel coordinating border patrolling.

In July this year Iran’s military chief Major General Mohammad Baqeri, returned the rare move by visiting Pakistan to discuss the process of their security agreement.

The recent attacks, though, seem to cast doubt on the burdgeoning relationship.

Jaish ul-Adl (Army of Justice), which accepted responsibility for the kidnapping of the Iranian border guards in Baluchistan, is part of an anti-Shia Sunni network allegedly acting as a joint proxy of ISI, and the Saudi intelligence.

The group has carried out at least three cross-border kiddnappings in the past five years often killing one or more of the people it abducted. It is a splinter of Jundullah (The People’s Resistance Movement of Iran).