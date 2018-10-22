WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil's far-right presidential candidate leads polls
Jair Bolsonaro is well ahead in the polls forecasting the run-off on October 28. And nowhere is his candidacy better supported than in the southern state of Santa Catarina.
Brazil's far-right presidential candidate leads polls
A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), attends a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro. October 21, 2018 / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
October 22, 2018

The end to Brazil's most divisive presidential campaign since the end of military rule three decades ago is within sight as voters will decide this Sunday (October 28) who will lead the biggest country of South America.

The election has polarised Brazilian society with the entry of far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. 

Bolsonaro is known for his harsh and controversial rhetoric, but to fight corruption and crime are his major promises. Voters see Bolsonaro as an anti-establishment politician. 

"Right now, my life is about getting people on board, showing them why Bolsonaro is a good option. We don't need more corrupt people in power. We can believe in a renewal of politics in Brazil," Mayara, a young woman active in Bolsonaro's Social Liberal Party in Santa Carina, said.

A stronghold

Santa Catarina is one of Bolsonaro's strongholds. The state is one of the richest and least violent Brazilian states with a long conservative political tradition. 

More than eighty percent of the state population is white, the highest concentration in the country.

RECOMMENDED

"The political culture in states like Santa Catarina is strongly bigoted, and these prejudices are reinvigorated with the polarisation of society," Ernesto Seidle, a professor at the Santa Catarina Federal University said.

Bolsonaro's challenger, leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, has his strongest support in the northeast of the country, where a majority poor and black population has benefited from years of Workers Party poverty alleviation programs.

But with Bolsonaro polling 18 points ahead, it seems that he has set to coast to victory in the October 28 run-off.

Most Santa Catarina residents expect they'll soon be celebrating.

But many others are wondering what impact that would have on the poorest and most marginalised communities.

TRT World's Michael Fox reports from Florianopolis, Brazil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan