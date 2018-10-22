The end to Brazil's most divisive presidential campaign since the end of military rule three decades ago is within sight as voters will decide this Sunday (October 28) who will lead the biggest country of South America.

The election has polarised Brazilian society with the entry of far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is known for his harsh and controversial rhetoric, but to fight corruption and crime are his major promises. Voters see Bolsonaro as an anti-establishment politician.

"Right now, my life is about getting people on board, showing them why Bolsonaro is a good option. We don't need more corrupt people in power. We can believe in a renewal of politics in Brazil," Mayara, a young woman active in Bolsonaro's Social Liberal Party in Santa Carina, said.

A stronghold

Santa Catarina is one of Bolsonaro's strongholds. The state is one of the richest and least violent Brazilian states with a long conservative political tradition.

More than eighty percent of the state population is white, the highest concentration in the country.