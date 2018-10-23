TÜRKİYE
Turkey to host summit on Syria conflict
The summit will bring leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany at one platform to discuss ways and means to end the prolonged war in Syria. It will also focus on how to deal with millions of refugees that this war has created.
Destroyed buildings are seen in Al Khalidiya area in the regime-controlled part of Homs, Syria, on September 18, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
October 23, 2018

Turkey is set to host a summit in Istanbul on Saturday with an aim to discuss ways and means to bring peace to Syria, which has been mired in a deadly and destructive war since 2011.

The summit will bring leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany at one platform.

The discussions will focus on how to end the prolonged war in Syria and also on how to deal with the millions of refugees it has created. 

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
