By Mazhar Ali
October 23, 2018
Turkey is set to host a summit in Istanbul on Saturday with an aim to discuss ways and means to bring peace to Syria, which has been mired in a deadly and destructive war since 2011.
The summit will bring leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany at one platform.
The discussions will focus on how to end the prolonged war in Syria and also on how to deal with the millions of refugees it has created.
TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
SOURCE:TRT World