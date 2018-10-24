Forecasters said Category 3 Hurricane Willa made landfall on Mexico's coast near the town of Isla del Bosque in the state of Sinaloa.

The US National Hurricane Center said Willa's maximum winds were 195 kph (120 mph) when it hit the coast about 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of Mazatlan. It's heading to the north-northeast at 17kph (10 mph).

Mexican emergency officials say they evacuated more than 4,250 people in towns along the Pacific coast before the storm arrived.

Authorities earlier rushed to evacuate low-lying areas and set up shelters as the "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Willa was expected to make landfall along a stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast dotted with high-rise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

Farther south, meanwhile, Mexican officials reported 12 deaths related to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Vicente.

Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength, then weakened a bit to Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of near 200 kph (125 mph). But the US National Hurricane Center warned that it still was likely to bring "life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall" to parts of west-central and southwestern Mexico.

Workers taped up windows in hotels and officials ordered schools closed in a low-lying region where towns sit amid farmland tucked between the sea and lagoons. A decree of "extraordinary emergency" was issued for 19 municipalities in Nayarit and Sinaloa states, the federal Interior Department announced.

The hurricane was nearing the Islas Marias, a group of islands about 96 km (60 miles) offshore that include a nature preserve and a federal prison.

Forecasters said Willa would then blow ashore in late afternoon somewhere along a 220-km (140-mile) stretch from the resort city of Mazatlan to San Blas.