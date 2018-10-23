Pakistan is poised to re-enter the quagmire of Middle East politics, having sat warily on the sidelines since the outbreak of hostilities in Syria to avoid taking sides between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The expressed desire to remain neutral in conflicts between its "neighbours" and "brothers", respectively, led Pakistan to politely but resolutely refuse to join the Saudi-led alliance which went to war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in March 2015.

At the time, it was up to its neck in a decisive counter-terror campaign against Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan militants in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, and in no position to divert troops into an overseas war. Nor did it want to become embroiled in a conflict which would have exacerbated sectarian violence within Pakistan, home to a sizeable Shia Muslim minority.

This position was reaffirmed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised victory speech after his Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party won the controversial July 25 general election.

Encouraged by his professed desire to improve relations, Tehran dispatched foreign minister Javed Zarif to Islamabad in time to become the first foreign dignitary to meet Khan upon his assumption of office.

However, the rigours of managing Pakistan's volatile economy soon pushed Khan to climb down on his promise not to make any foreign visits during his first three months in office, to enable him to focus on domestic governance.

In search of financial aid to boost Pakistan's rapidly depleting foreign reserves, and worried by US threats that an International Monetary Fund bailout would come with political strings attached, Khan chose Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as the destinations of his first overseas tour.

Upon his return, the Pakistani government announced that the Saudis had been invited to establish an enormous oil refinery and strategic storage facility at the Chinese-run port of Gwadar, located 120km from the Iranian border.

Coming just a month before unilateral US sanctions against Iran were due to take effect, the timing of the announcement was poignant, if not provocative.

There is good reason to conclude that the Saudi refinery project has been in the works since last October, when Pakistan's powerful army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, undertook quiet efforts to repair the damage inflicted by the Yemen refusal.

Nine months later, his so-called "military diplomacy" birthed a proposal from the army's infrastructure development arm to build a $10 billion oil pipeline from Gwadar to the restive western Chinese province of Xinjiang - without naming the source of the oil.

Parallel to the Gwadar announcement, the Saudis were also invited to participate in independent power projects in Pakistan.

Promptly, they showed a keen interest in taking stakes in two plants that would be fuelled by liquefied natural gas supplied by bitter Gulf Arab rival Qatar, forcing Islamabad to backtrack on technical grounds.

But Bajwa—the ultimate arbiter of power in Pakistan—has been at pains to avoid being seen as taking sides in the Middle East. Soon after his trip to the Gulf Arab capitals, he became the first Pakistani army chief of staff to visit Tehran since the 1990s.