Speaking before a gathering of Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers in Ankara on October 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a key speech about the Jamal Khashoggi case.

In doing so, Erdogan provided the world with the first official Turkish account of the timeline of the Saudi journalist’s “premeditated”, “savage”, and “political” murder.

Although leaving some of the “naked truth” to be exposed later while corroborating much of what the public already knew, Erdogan asserted that the Saudi consulate’s surveillance camera system had its hard drives removed before Khashoggi’s arrival and that a group of Saudis travelled to the Belgrad forest in Istanbul and Yalova on October 1 - presumably on a reconnaissance mission.

Ultimately, Erdogan’s speech marked a comprehensive rebuke of the Saudi narrative of a “terrible tragedy”, “grave mistake”, and “fist fight” with “rogue” elements of Saudi Arabia’s security apparatus acting independently from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

The most crucial consequence of the speech was that now the world has confirmation from Turkey’s president—as opposed to unnamed officials in the country’s security apparatus—about Ankara’s version of events that led to Khashoggi’s fate.

A veiled jab at the crown prince

Throughout Erdogan’s speech, he demonstrated respect for King Salman, stating that he was confident that the Saudi monarch would sincerely cooperate with investigative efforts.

Notably, Erdogan did not once mention MBS, yet he appeared to be implicating the crown prince, stating that the world must be aware of who was involved from “top to bottom” in the killing of Khashoggi.

The Turkish president demanded that Saudi Arabia answer unanswered questions.

“Where is the body? There are claims his body has been given to a local person, but who is this local person?” Erdogan asked.

“Nobody is allowed to think this case will come to an end without answering all these questions,” Turkey’s president added.

Why have explanations and narratives shifted? Why was the consulate building opened to investigators days after the murder, instead of right after the Virginia-based Washington Post contributor’s disappearance? Why was there a body double in Khashoggi’s clothes leaving the consulate if there had been no intention to kill the US resident? Why was an autopsy and forensics expert part of the team?

Erdogan also called for an independent investigation not to be led by individuals suspected of involvement in Khashoggi’s death (i.e. MBS), and that suspects be tried in Turkey, not the Kingdom or any other country.

The message to Saudi Arabia appears to be that while the Turkish leadership seeks no problems with King Salman, Ankara wants MBS marginalised.