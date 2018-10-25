A sudden wave of pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats and CNN was thwarted without physical harm, but an anxiety-filled day on Wednesday deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

None of the bombs detonated as law-enforcement took them away for examination and disposal.

US federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former vice president Joe Biden, a federal official said.

The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes. The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder but that one ended up at a Florida office of Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticised by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up" — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene.

Trump accuses Soros of paying protesters and singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.

He took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night but not before he called on the media to stop its "endless hostility" and on public figures to tone down their rhetoric.

"No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done, it's done all the time," he said.

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories," he added. "Have to do it. They've got to stop."

"Let's get along," he said. "By the way, do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? Have you ever seen this?

The attacks overtook other news in an already-tense political season that could reshape Congress and serve as a referendum on the first two years of Trump's presidency.

The actions, which caused panicked building evacuations, are bound to add to fears that overheated rhetoric could lead to deadly violence as the parties engage in bitter fights over immigration, the Supreme Court and the treatment of women.

The White House condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and other perceived foes of the administration.

"Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States," Trump said. "This egregious conduct is abhorrent."

But Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California said such words "ring hollow" when coming from Trump. They noted the president's recent praise of a GOP congressman who body-slammed a Guardian reporter among other Trump statements.

Breaking down the bombs

The US Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at the Chappaqua, New York, home she shares with former president Bill Clinton, and another to Obama at his home in Washington.

Law-enforcement officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Florida Representative Schultz. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.