At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday in an air strike that hit a factory for vegetable packaging in Yemen's Hudaida province, medical workers and residents said.

A Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 has conducted frequent air strikes targeting the Iran-aligned Houthi group and has often hit civilians, although it denies doing so intentionally.

Medics and residents in Bayt al-Faqih, a town 70 km south of Hudaida city, said twelve people were also wounded.

They said bombs fell on a vegetable packaging factory in aal-Masoudi neighborhood and the victims were workers there.

Houthi media said 19 were killed and 10 were wounded in the same area.

Residents said violent clashes erupted in the southern outskirts of Hudaida, a port city that pro-government forces have been trying to capture from the Houthis since the renewal of an offensive in September.