Asian shares plunged on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has fallen more than 18.5 percent so far this year after skidding almost 2 percent on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 3.3 percent to a six-month trough while Australian shares hit a more than one-year low. Tokyo's Topix index tumbled 3 percent, evaporating more than $155 billion in market value.

Chinese shares were in the red too with the blue-chip SSE Composite index plummeting 2.5 percent as fresh market-support measures by the Chinese government failed to ease investor worries about high leverage and the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 2.2 percent.

"If you’re a company and you’re in charge of a capex budget there is so much uncertainty about the next few years in terms of a trade war, in terms of Brexit," said Jim McCafferty, head of Equity Research, Asia ex-Japan at Nomura.

"How, as a management team, will you decide how much capex to invest and where to invest it?"

Some analysts feel equity bears may be better off focusing outside the United States, at least for now.

"The pressure points in Europe have been flagging bearish conditions for the better part of the past two months," said James Stanley, market strategist at DailyFX.

"If there is going to be a larger equity sell-off, then markets would likely see some element of correlation amongst equity indices and picking on the particularly weak areas of the market may prove to be a more amenable approach."

The return of the bears has already been more pronounced outside the United States, according to data analysed by Reuters. In addition, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study recently found that 58 percent of the 2,767 stocks in MSCI's global index are now in bear market territory.

Weak readings on manufacturing in Europe have added to angst over world growth, as has a surprise slump in US home sales, which suggested rising mortgage rates were sapping demand for housing.

Adding to the air of tension, police intercepted suspected bombs mailed to former US President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other high-profile Democrats, as well as toCNN, in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.

Disappointing forecasts

The growing international pressure on Saudi Arabia over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi also weighed on investor sentiment.