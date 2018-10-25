Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said Jamal Khashoggi's murder in Istanbul was "premeditated" based on information supplied by Turkey, state media reported.

The slain Washington Post writer went missing after he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The kingdom initially claimed he left the premises the same day, however, a series of media leaks pointing towards his killing promoted the Saudis to accept on October 20 that Khashoggi died of accidental causes. The prosecutor's claim on Thursday is the third major change in narrative.

"Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated," the public prosecutor said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Meanwhile, in Istanbul, Turkish police sent water samples taken from a well at the Saudi consul general's residence for forensic testing.

Turkish authorities were granted permission by Saudi officials to carry out inspections of the well after initially being denied access.

Statements were also taken from at least 38 Saudi Consulate employees.

Khashoggi's friends and loved ones held a memorial outside the consulate on Thursday night, promising to follow through till justice for the journalist is achieved.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.

CIA director in Turkey

CIA Director Gina Haspel listened to an audio tape of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s interrogation and murder during a visit to Turkey, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

“Haspel, who departed for a secret trip to Turkey on Monday, heard the audio during her visit, according to people familiar with her meetings,” said the US newspaper.

“A person familiar with the audio said it was ‘compelling’ and could put more pressure on the United States to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the death of Khashoggi,” the newspaper reported.

Haspel is expected to brief US President Donald Trump on Thursday about her trip to Turkey and discussions with Turkish officials as Washington took its first steps in punishing the Saudis by deciding to revoke the visas of the suspects so far identified.

Trump on Tuesday called the operation a "total fiasco."

"They had a very bad original concept," Trump said. "It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. Somebody really messed up, and they had the worst cover-up ever."