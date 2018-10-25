A former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the leader of the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) should be extradited to Turkey.

Jeffrey Gordon, who also served as Pentagon spokesman between 2002-2005, was speaking in Washington at a panel discussion titled “US-Turkey Security Partnership and Current Challenges” held by the Turkish Heritage Organization.

He noted Fetullah Gulen poses a national security threat to both Washington and Ankara.

Gordon said FETO’s charter school network in the US was "corrupt."