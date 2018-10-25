Central American migrants clustered for the night on Wednesday in a southern Mexico town after advancing on their trek toward the United States, despite Mexico's vows to hinder their progress under pressure from the Trump administration.

Thousands of men, women and children, mostly from Honduras, shuffled throughout the afternoon into the town of Mapastepec in Chiapas state, still more than 1,770 kilometres (1,100 miles) from the US border.

As nightfall came and rain began to pour, they camped out on sidewalks in the small town, wrapping knapsacks in plastic and huddling beneath awnings.

The caravan, which began as a march of a few hundred people from the crime-wracked Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on October 13, swelled into the thousands as it was joined by migrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Their trek has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump, who has used the migrant caravan to fire up support for his Republican party in November 6 congressional elections.

It has also prompted Washington to put pressure on the Mexican government to halt the migrants' progress.

A US official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.

Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he's "bringing out the military" to address what he's calling a national emergency at the border.

The US official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalised and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.

There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.

Possible split

Mexican immigration authorities have told the migrants they will not be able to cross illegally into the United States.