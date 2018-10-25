Mali on Thursday extended by a year a state of emergency in place since a deadly November 2015 attack on a top hotel in the capital Bamako, which claimed 20 lives.

The state of emergency was due to expire at the end of this month and the cabinet approved the extension, a statement said on Thursday.

It gives authorities greater powers to take measures to pre-empt attacks and accords more powers to security forces and judicial authorities, the government said.

The extension was necessary to "reinforce preventive measures to prevent the threat of attacks on people and their goods," it said.