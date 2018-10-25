Google said it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 senior executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing "an increasingly hard line" on inappropriate conduct.

The US tech giant issued a statement on Thursday from chief executive Sundar Pichai in response to a New York Times report that Google paid Android creator Andy Rubin an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct. The article said Google covered up other claims of sexual harassment.

Google released an email sent to employees from Pichai stating that 48 people had been terminated for sexual harassment in the past two years, including 13 who were senior managers and above and that none received "an exit package."

"In recent years, we've made a number of changes, including taking an increasingly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority," Pichai said.

He added that the report on Rubin and others "was difficult to read" but he did not directly address the claims in the article.