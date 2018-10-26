From November 5, the United States will begin enforcing its second round of sanctions on Iran that targets its energy exports, raising worries that it will have a fallout on neighbouring Iraq.

Internal political turmoil and years of conflict have left Iraq dependent on imports ranging from shoes and cars to grains for meeting the needs of its 38 million people.

It has also come to depend on Iran to meet part of its electricity and gas demand, which has steadily grown after the defeat of Daesh last year, and the relative calm that has followed.

The gas conundrum

Beginning in June 2017, Iraq started importing Iranian gas via a pipeline to run its power plants in Baghdad and Basra.

That was part of a 2013 agreement between the two countries that envisaged a supply of as much as 9 billion cubic meters a year.

From July to November last year only 1.2 BCM was exported to Iran, making it unlikely that the whole contractual quantity would be supplied.

Yet this gas has come to play an important role for Iraq’s power sector as it helps generate around 20 percent of its electricity, according to estimates.

That’s important considering the violent protests that hit Basra in September were partly fueled by prolonged power outages.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, does not produce enough natural gas to meet its needs.

Its gas comes as a by-product from oil fields that is flared off because it doesn’t have the necessary processing facilities.

Gas flaring, which means burning it into the air, cost Iraq more than $2.5 billion a year in lost revenue.

Now it needs the fuel more than ever to feed its idle power plants, which run on gas, as the demand for electricity has soared.

“The continuous wastage of gas despite the pressing domestic requirement is basically due to mismanagement,” says Ahmed Tabaqchali, an Iraqi investment banker and a regular commenter on economic issues.

A project launched a few years ago to capture flare gas, which is enough to meet the needs of Iraqi gas-fired power generators, got embroiled in a controversy over the involvement of foreign companies, he told TRT World.

Iraq plans to end gas flaring by 2021.

Two types of power

Iraq has struggled to generate enough electricity to meet the soaring demand, which in summer can exceed supply by up to 50 percent.

Under-investment in power transmission and distribution systems has further compounded the problems and led to violent protests on the outskirts of Baghdad and Basra during the summer.