BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
British banks, companies set millions aside to weather Brexit
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said banks in Britain must hold enough cash to withstand any disorderly Brexit hitting financial markets.
British banks, companies set millions aside to weather Brexit
FILE PHOTO: Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain on September 9, 2017. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
October 26, 2018

Royal Bank of Scotland has set an extra $128 million aside to account for possible bad loans as a result of Brexit uncertainty, in the first concrete sign this is clouding the outlook of a big British bank.

The provision means RBS is concerned that its customers might become less able to pay their debts when Britain leaves the European Union in five months’ time.

While HSBC put aside $245 million at its half-year results to account for greater economic uncertainty, RBS is the first big UK bank to link the move to Brexit.

RBS’s rival Lloyds said it was confident that negotiations between London and Brussels could still deliver a withdrawal agreement, which remains elusive even after years of tense talks.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday banks in Britain must hold enough cash to withstand any disorderly Brexit hitting financial markets.

RECOMMENDED

Britain is legislating to allow banks and insurers in the EU to continue serving UK customers after Brexit, even if Britain crashes out of the bloc with no transition deal.

Heathrow

Britain’s Heathrow has raised about $2.5 billion from global investors to boost financial resilience ahead of Brexit and lay the groundwork for a privately funded expansion of Europe’s busiest airport.

“With the outcome of Brexit negotiations unknown, strong businesses like Heathrow must stand up to support Britain’s economy. We will expand Heathrow to boost Britain’s global trade for decades to come,” Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said on Friday.

Heathrow – which is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corporation among others – said it continues to monitor Brexit progress and emphasised the importance of Britain agreeing a deal with the EU that “secures continued liberal access to the European aviation market.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan