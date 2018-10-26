Royal Bank of Scotland has set an extra $128 million aside to account for possible bad loans as a result of Brexit uncertainty, in the first concrete sign this is clouding the outlook of a big British bank.

The provision means RBS is concerned that its customers might become less able to pay their debts when Britain leaves the European Union in five months’ time.

While HSBC put aside $245 million at its half-year results to account for greater economic uncertainty, RBS is the first big UK bank to link the move to Brexit.

RBS’s rival Lloyds said it was confident that negotiations between London and Brussels could still deliver a withdrawal agreement, which remains elusive even after years of tense talks.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday banks in Britain must hold enough cash to withstand any disorderly Brexit hitting financial markets.