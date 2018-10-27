Waves of fear hit Brazil, South America’s largest country, before Sunday’s presidential elections where Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate, has a commanding lead in the polls against Fernando Haddad, a leftist candidate.

At least four people have been killed in more than 120 attacks—most of the attacks are being blamed on Bolsonaro's supporters—across Brazil since the first round of presidential elections on October 7.

“It’s very tense,” said Debora Thome, an academic at Brazil’s Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF) and the writer of the book Women and Power.

“Pro-Bolsonaro groups are doing [violent] actions and giving [hate] speeches mostly against women and LGBT communities.”

During the elections cycle, Bolsonaro, a former military captain of Italian descent, has consistently spoken against women, gays, blacks and other minority groups.

He also bluntly declared his support for the years of the military dictatorship which had ruled the country from 1964 to 1985.

He has described hardcore supporters of the leftist Workers Party (PT), whose presidential candidate, Haddad, will face him on the second round, as “red criminals” who might be forced to leave from the country.

The far-right candidate does not show any possible signs that he will moderate his stance after the elections.

“It will be a clean-up the likes of which has never been seen in Brazilian history,” he threatened last week in a video address.

“Over the last few days, I have not felt safe to leave my house. I have looked all around, constantly analysing what people are doing around me,” Sarah Cabral, a Brazilian university student in the country’s Santa Catarina state, told TRT World.

The Brazilian elections—which many experts assess as the most consequential election since the end of the country’s military dictatorship in 1985—have torn “families apart,” Thome said.

But Bolsonaro’s tough approach towards the country’s biggest troubles concerning rising homicides and economic recession enjoys a widespread support across Brazil.

“We have very very high scores of homicide [in the world]” Thome told TRT World in her previous interview before the first round on Oct. 7.

Bolsonaro, who wants to focus on himself rather than party affiliation, is running as an anti-PT candidate, particularly emphasising the economic failures of the PT and rallying support from various party bases.

In Brazil, the economic policies of the PT, which led the country between 2002 and 2016, is hugely unpopular. Some of the party’s top officials including the country’s popular former president, Lula da Silva, faced corruption charges and were imprisoned.

Dilma Rousseff, Silva’s successor, was also blamed with the deepest recession Brazil’s ever faced in the last hundred years, sinking South America’s largest economy into an economic black hole between 2014 and 2016.

Experts point out that the country’s GDP is almost the same as the GDP was ten years ago, setting Brazil back by a decade.

Beyond Brazil’s economic troubles, Bolsonaro benefits from waves of populism across the world from the US to Europe and as far India and the Philippines. He is an avowed “admirer” of the US President Donald Trump.