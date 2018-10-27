Israel launched air strikes early on Saturday at several places in Gaza in response to over a dozen rockets it said were fired toward the country.

Fighter jets and helicopters pounded Gaza for more than two hours, including Hamas sites, the Israeli army said in a press release.

The army said on Twitter that 14 rockets had been fired from Gaza towards Israel since late Friday but eight were intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defence system.

The air raids damaged Indonesian-built hospital in northern Gaza, reports said.

There have been no deaths from the air strikes, according to Palestinian medical sources in Gaza.

The12-year Israeli blockade of the Gaza is making the enclave unlivable for its two million residents.

TRT World's Sarah Balter has more.