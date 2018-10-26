Maithripala Sirisena installed Sri Lanka's controversial former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse as the country's new prime minister on Friday, the president's office said, in a surprise move announced moments after the incumbent premier was sacked.

Sirisena won elections against Rajapakse in 2015 on a platform of economic reform and accountability for atrocities committed during his opponent's 10-year rule at the close of Sri Lanka's bloody civil war.

Colombo was on the verge of facing economic sanctions from Western nations over Rajapakse's human rights record before his government lost office.

Sirisena's office said late Friday that his former foe had been appointed prime minister, and a private TV channel loyal to Rajapakse broadcast a rushed swearing-in ceremony.

But the ousted premier Ranil Wickremesinghe insisted that he was still the legitimate prime minister and would fight his dismissal in court.

"I am addressing you as the prime minister of Sri Lanka," Wickremesinghe told reporters at a nationally televised press conference.

"I remain as prime minister and I will function as the prime minister."

Questions remain over the legality of the move, as a constitutional amendment passed in 2015 had taken away the president's power to sack the prime minister.

"The appointment of Rajapakse as the Prime Minister is unconstitutional and illegal. This is an anti-democratic coup," Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera wrote on Twitter shortly after the appointment was announced.